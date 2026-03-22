Belgian driver goes on a crazy drive against traffic in the Netherlands

Dutch police. Credit: Belga

A 21-year-old Belgian man was arrested in the early hours of Sunday in Putte, Netherlands, after a high-speed chase that began in Belgium, Dutch police confirmed on Instagram.

Belgian police were pursuing the man when he crossed the border at Weert and headed towards Tilburg via Eindhoven. Dutch authorities then took over the chase.

The pursuit continued along the A58 and A16 motorways before the driver crossed back into Belgium. He sped along the E19 motorway at dangerous speeds, at times driving against traffic.

Despite Belgian police deploying a spike strip, the suspect continued to flee. The chase came to an end in Putte, just after he re-entered Dutch territory, when one of his tyres was punctured.

The man then tried to escape on foot but was apprehended in a nearby forest. Police used a helicopter and sniffer dogs to track him down.

Authorities revealed that the man was already the subject of an arrest warrant in Belgium. He may face additional charges in the Netherlands for his reckless driving.

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