Dutch police seize three tonnes of cocaine

Illustrative image. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Dutch police discovered over 3.2 tonnes of cocaine at Klundert in the southern Netherlands on Friday, arresting eight individuals, according to the Public Prosecutor’s Office on Sunday.

The majority of the drugs were stored inside the container of a lorry trailer parked at a warehouse.

Police became suspicious after noticing unusual activity around the warehouse. On Thursday evening, they stopped a van leaving the site and found 688 kilograms of cocaine and a firearm hidden inside the vehicle.

Two men were detained at the scene: a 45-year-old from Barcelona and a 29-year-old from Bilthoven in central Netherlands.

Subsequently, a second firearm was seized in the Klundert warehouse, where three more suspects were arrested. These included a 43-year-old man from Rotterdam and two men aged 29 and 31 who have no known address.

Additionally, three men in their 40s were apprehended in Bergen op Zoom, close to the Belgian border.

Police also discovered 2.5 kilograms of cocaine in a separate compartment within the trailer container. The recovered drugs have been destroyed.

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