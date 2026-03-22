Slovenia imposes fuel limits after neighbouring country's drivers hunt for cheap fuel

Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem

Slovenia will impose fuel restrictions from Sunday to ensure the continued supply of petrol stations across the country, Prime Minister Robert Golob announced.

Under the new measures, introduced in response to surging oil prices linked to the Middle Eastern conflict, individuals will be limited to 50 litres of petrol or diesel per day. Transport operators will have a higher limit of 200 litres.

Slovenia had maintained relatively low fuel prices since the US-Israeli attack on Iran began. Petrol prices had remained below €1.50 per litre until recently, but price caps were lifted on Friday, causing prices to rise to €1.70 per litre at motorway service stations.

These comparatively lower prices have attracted a significant influx of motorists from neighbouring countries like Austria and Italy. The Slovenian government attributes the new restrictions to this surge in demand.

Although fuel stocks are reportedly adequate, authorities have expressed concerns about potential delivery disruptions at petrol stations should the high demand persist.

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