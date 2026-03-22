'Bad political signal': Belgian foreign minister critisises delays in assisting Gulf States

Vice-prime minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxime Prevot pictured during a plenary session of the Chamber at the Federal Parliament in Brussels on Thursday 19 March 2026. Credit: Belga

Belgium risks sending a “bad political signal” by not responding positively to Gulf States’ requests for assistance, Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot stated on Sunday during the VTM Nieuws programme.

The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Oman have asked Belgium for defensive support to counter missile and drone attacks from Iran.

This request was reviewed by the federal government last Friday, which, for now, has limited its response to a preliminary diplomatic exploration.

Within the governing coalition, tensions have arisen, with Vooruit and CD&V opposing any assistance, fearing Belgium could become entangled in the Middle East conflict.

Foreign Minister Prévot expressed his disappointment with this stance, emphasising that credibility and reliability in international relations demand more than just increasing the defence budget. To him, responding positively to the needs of allies shows solidarity.

He warned that failing to assist now could hinder Belgium’s ability to request solidarity from its allies in the future. He also underlined the importance of this decision for Belgium’s international image, arguing that the Kingdom must make bold decisions to maintain influence on the global stage.

The Gulf States’ stability is critical for energy supply security, which has been strained by the war and the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Prévot clarified that Belgian support does not have to be military in nature. Assistance could include civil protection, logistics, or medical aid.

Meanwhile, the government continues to deliberate measures to address rising fuel prices. Prévot acknowledged public impatience on this issue, but cautioned against short-term solutions that could lead to costly budget corrections later.

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