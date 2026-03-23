Brussels-Midi evacuated after suspect packages found in station

Brussels-Midi station was evacuated on Monday afternoon after two suspicious packages were discovered at the station.

According to the Federal Police, two suspicious packages were discovered at around 17:20 – one on a train bound for Antwerp on platform 20 and the other on platform 18.

Both the railway station and the metro station have been evacuated, and several police teams are now searching both stations. The Army's bomb disposal unit, DOVO, has also been called in to examine both packages.

Train services have been severely disrupted, and the incident is causing significant disruption during the evening rush hour.

Belgian rail operator SNCB-NMBS confirmed that the station was evacuated by police and said all train traffic to and from Brussels-Midi is currently suspended.

Brussels public transport operator STIB-MIVB also indicated that metro lines 2 and 6, tram lines 4, 10, 51, and 82, as well as bus lines 48, 49, 50, 73, and 78 have been either suspended or diverted in the station area. The affected buses are no longer stopping in the area.

The circumstances surrounding the discovery of the suspicious objects have not yet been established. No information was immediately released regarding a possible resumption of service.

Police intervened at the scene to secure the area and assess the situation.