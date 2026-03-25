Suspicious package found near Antwerp-Central station leads to three arrests

Antwerp Central Railway Station. Credit: Jilke Tielemans/The Brussels Times

A suspicious package near Antwerp-Central Station was neutralised on Tuesday evening, allowing the security perimeter to be lifted, police confirmed.

Authorities arrived around 19:00 and established a large cordon in the area, closing some station entrances during the operation.

Three individuals were detained and are scheduled to be interrogated on Tuesday night, after which a magistrate will decide whether they will be placed in custody.

On Monday evening, a car was set on fire near the station in Antwerp’s Jewish quarter.

The incident has been provisionally classified as deliberate arson at night and linked to suspected terrorist group activities. Two minors were detained shortly after.

Meanwhile, Brussels-Midi Station was disrupted for several hours on Monday following the discovery of three suspicious parcels, which were later deemed harmless.

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