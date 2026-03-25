Belgium's judiciary needs more male magistrates as numbers plummet

Illustration picture shows the Brussels Palace of Justice, Friday 08 May 2009. Credit: Belga

By 2030, men are expected to make up only a quarter of magistrates, according to estimates from Belgium’s Superior Council of Justice (CSJ), which aims to attract more men to the profession.

The proportion of female magistrates has been steadily increasing. In 2013, women became the majority in the judiciary for the first time.

Currently, there are 1,678 female magistrates compared to 969 male magistrates in the country, and this gap is expected to widen further.

Recent data on entry exams indicates that women now represent 73% of successful candidates, the CSJ stated in a press release.

Additionally, male magistrates retire more frequently than their female counterparts, further contributing to the shift.

The CSJ emphasises the importance of diversity within the judiciary, arguing that a representation reflective of society strengthens its foundation.

"A solid approach arises from the confrontation of differing ideas and perspectives," the organisation noted.

To address the imbalance, the CSJ plans to explore ways to attract a diverse group of young people to the profession.

From 23 to 27 March, it will hold its fifth Week of the Judiciary, during which 1,250 law students will spend a day shadowing magistrates to gain a closer look at the justice system and the realities of the role.

Charlotte Verhaeghe, a CSJ board member, highlighted the urgency of the situation, stating that from 2029 to 2034, an average of 60 new judges will be required annually.

"If male law students continue to move away from pursuing careers in the judiciary, the talent pool will effectively be halved," she warned.

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