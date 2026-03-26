Aggressive buzzard captured in Dinant after series of attacks across the city

The buzzard went on a rampage in Dinant (illustrative image). Credit: Moises Ferreira/Unsplash

An aggressive buzzard that attacked humans has been captured in Dinant after injuring 23 people over the past month, according to the mayor, Richard Fournaux.

The capture was initiated on 14 March 2025 due to a series of attacks across the city. A falconer was brought in to assist with the operation.

Fournaux explained that the bird was caught using a light trap baited with mice. A thin net fell over the buzzard, preventing it from escaping. No sedatives or harmful measures were required, and the bird was unharmed during the process.

Before the capture, authorities ensured the buzzard had no nests nearby. “A buzzard typically defends its nest within a perimeter of 150 to 200 metres,” Fournaux stated.

“This one, however, was attacking people in the city centre, indicating a behavioural issue. Some individuals were seriously scratched, and public safety necessitated action.”

The buzzard will now be transferred to the Centre for Rehabilitation of Wild Animals (CREAVES) in Namur for further care and observation.

Related News