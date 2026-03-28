Earth Hour 2026: Iconic Brussels monuments switch off lights on Saturday

The Atomium during Earth Hour, archive imagine. Credit: Belga

For 60 minutes, Belgium will be plunged into darkness on Saturday 28 March for Earth Hour, an initiative of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

From the Sydney Opera House and the Burj Khalifa to the Eiffel Tower and the Colosseum, iconic monuments all over the world will be cloaked in darkness at 20:30 on Saturday. In Brussels, the Atomium, the Grand Place and Brucity will be plunged into darkness as well.

"Earth Hour is the perfect moment to show that many of us are taking action, all over the world, in a context where it is sometimes difficult to remain optimistic," said Hans Moyson, press officer at WWF-Belgium.

"Earth Hour is also a call to keep hope alive: let’s celebrate all those small actions that together have a big impact," he added.

European capital

This annual symbolic action to raise awareness of the fight against climate change is organised by WWF, together with the participating cities, and is the world's largest mobilisation for the planet – bringing together millions of people from over 100 countries.

In Belgium too, cities such as Brussels and Antwerp – alongside many municipalities – have confirmed their participation in this 20th edition. People at home are participating too.

As a European capital, Brussels plays a leading role in the ecological transition, the city's councillor for climate Frederik Ceulemans (Anders) said in a press release.

By taking part in Earth Hour 2026, the City of Brussels reaffirms its commitment to setting an example in the fields of sustainability and environmental protection.

"Earth Hour is much more than a symbolic gesture; it is a wake-up call regarding the climate emergency," Ceulemans stressed. "Today, more than ever, we must step up our efforts to reduce our ecological footprint and preserve biodiversity."

Earth Hour was originally a local initiative by WWF Australia that grew into the first "viral" environmental campaign, even before the rise of social media. Since then, the initiative has been supported in over 115 countries.

"Celebrating Earth Hour is perhaps more important today than ever before," WWF said in a press release. "Over the past 20 years, the challenges facing our entire planet have only grown in every respect."

The organisation stressed that, "in a world inundated with alarming news," it can sometimes be difficult to keep hope alive: climate records are being broken, nature is in decline and pressure on the environment continues to rise.

"And yet there is reason for a glimmer of hope, because every day millions of people take action, on a small or large scale, to care for the planet," they added. "All these individual efforts often take place in the shadows and go unnoticed, but together they do have an impact."

Community initiatives

At a local or individual level, small-scale community initiatives are being organised across the country: from upcycling and seasonal cooking to sustainable vegetable gardens and small collection drives.

A free ‘silent disco’ will also be organised at the Brussels Bourse/Beurs at 20:30. Dance enthusiasts can celebrate Earth Hour there with headphones in the dark. Two DJs will be taking to the decks that evening: Bao An and Youna Jang.

Additionally, the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel in Waterloo, just outside of Brussels, is organising a concert in honour of Earth Hour, featuring the Belgian violinist Sylvia Huang, laureate of the Queen Elisabeth Competition in 2019 and concertmaster of the Théâtre Royal de la Monnaie.

Lastly, Team Panda (one of the largest and most committed teams taking part in the Brussels 20 km) is organising a running session in the Bois de la Cambre in support of nature.

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