Motorway towards Brussels closed down for weekend

The E40. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

Significant traffic disruptions are expected this weekend on the E40 motorway between Brussels and Aalst due to simultaneous construction projects at the Groot-Bijgaarden junction.

The E40, in both directions between Groot-Bijgaarden junction (exit 17) and the Aalst interchange (exit 19), will be completely closed for two nights to allow the installation of six bridge beams.

During the day and night, two bridge joints will also be replaced on the connecting loop from the Brussels ring road (R0/E19) to the E40 towards Ghent.

The Flemish Traffic Centre anticipates major disruptions and advises drivers to monitor real-time traffic updates on motorways near Groot-Bijgaarden and surrounding detour routes at www.verkeerscentrum.be. Those living or working outside the area are strongly advised to avoid it entirely.

The motorway is scheduled to reopen on Monday, 30 March at 5:00, provided works proceed as planned.

Planned asphalt works at the Groot-Bijgaarden junction have been postponed due to the cold weather.

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