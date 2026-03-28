Police arrest high-volume drug dealer in Wallonia

The Federal Police's control action marathon against alcohol and drugs in Chatelet, Charleroi, on Friday, 21 June 2024. Credit: Belga / Mathieu Colinet

A routine traffic stop in Tournai led police to uncover significant quantities of drugs hidden beneath a vehicle and detain a suspected dealer, reported the Tournai-Mons prosecutor’s office on Saturday.

The discovery was made during a roadside check last Sunday on Boulevard Lalaing in Tournai, following reports of suspicious behaviour.

Police officers stopped three individuals, and a small quantity of illegal substances was found on the ground near one of them.

A search revealed that one individual had a vehicle key and cash in his possession. A police dog later detected drugs concealed under a nearby parked car.

In total, officers seized 24.40 grams of heroin, 9.70 grams of cocaine, €170 in cash, two mobile phones, and the vehicle.

The case was handed over to an investigating judge from the Tournai-Mons prosecutor’s office. After interrogation, one of the three suspects was placed in pre-trial detention.

Related News