Dealers arrested after using Ixelles shopping gallery to stash drugs

Illustrative photo of police in the Matonge district of Ixelles. Credit: Belga

The Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police zone reported the seizure of significant quantities of cannabis and cocaine during a nuisance control operation in the Matonge district of Ixelles on 6 February.

The total haul included over 1.2 kg of cannabis and 181 grams of cocaine. Two suspects were apprehended, one of whom has since been placed under arrest.

According to the police, the suspects tried to flee during the operation but were caught shortly after.

The first suspect was found carrying two packages of cannabis, €150 in cash, and two mobile phones. The second had three cannabis joints, €119 in cash, and one mobile phone. Both individuals were already known to police.

Police later searched the area where the suspects fled and discovered 26 packages of cocaine and seven packages of cannabis. Additional concealed drugs were found in the Matonge Gallery, including 91 packages of cannabis and 15 packages of cocaine. It is not the first time that the gallery has been used to stash drugs and other illegal goods.

The suspects were taken to the police station for questioning. A subsequent search uncovered a sports bag containing drugs and a safe with €1,900 inside.

Following their interrogation, the suspects were handed over to the public prosecutor. One was charged with drug possession and released, while the other was charged with possession of drugs intended for sale and placed under arrest.

Related News