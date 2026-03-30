Anwterp closes three restaurants and cafes over security concerns

Credit: Belga

Antwerp authorities have ordered three restaurants and bars to close until April 29 following violent incidents, the office of acting mayor Els van Doesburg (N-VA) announced on Monday.

The establishments in question are two in the Van Kerckhovenstraat and one in the Diksmuidelaan.

"The manager of the three businesses was previously the target of criminal violence," the cabinet stated in a press release. "Therefore, keeping these establishments open poses a danger to public safety."

On 12 March, three unknown assailants attacked the man in question at one of these businesses. They used a taser and a knife. The attack is reportedly linked to an outstanding debt owed by a former employee. There are currently no suspects.

Other serious incidents have also been linked to the owner, such as an explosion in a building on Tweemontstraat and the arson of commercial vehicles at Straatsburgdok.

All three businesses will be closed from Monday, 30 March, through Wednesday, 29 April.

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