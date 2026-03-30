Tour of Flanders starts in Antwerp for eighth and possibly last time

Belgian Jasper Stuyven of Lidl-Trek and Belgian Wout van Aert of Team Visma-Lease a Bike pictured in action on Paterberg during the men's race of the 'Ronde van Vlaanderen/ Tour des Flandres/ Tour of Flanders' one day cycling race, 268,9km from Brugge to Oudenaarde, Sunday 06 April 2025. Belga / Pool Dario Belingheri

On 5 April, the Tour of Flanders cycling race will start in Antwerp for the eighth time. It may also be the last time, given that the contract between Flanders Classics and the cities of Bruges and Antwerp expires next year.

"Be sure to set your alarm early enough if you want to come watch the 110th edition on Sunday," said Tomas Van Den Spiegel, CEO of Flanders Classics. On Monday morning, together with Councillor for Sport Stijn De Rooster (N-VA), he presented the program in the city on the Scheldt.

"If you want a front-row seat, you'd better arrive on time." More than ten thousand supporters are expected in Antwerp on Sunday.

This year, the Tour of Flanders is the longest one-day race after Milan-San Remo. Due to roadworks, the course is slightly longer than usual – about 240 kilometres. The team buses will arrive in the city centre as early as seven in the morning. Shortly past eight, the riders will be presented at the Suikerrui. The start itself – at ten – is once again located on the Scheldt quays near the Steenplein.

Of all sporting events in Flanders, the Tour is the most watched internationally. "We're talking about tens of millions of viewers worldwide," Van Den Spiegel said.

"The race is broadcast in 175 countries in total. On the public broadcaster VRT, there is normally a peak of two million viewers."

All the big names will be present on Sunday, although organiser Van Den Spiegel does not dare make any predictions. "The untouchables are not always so untouchable," he says, referring to last Sunday when Jasper Philipsen won In Flanders Fields.

"I hope Pedersen gets fit," adds Van Den Spiegel. "One thing is certain: the cream of the crop will be here on Sunday. I wouldn't mind a sprint between Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert at the finish line."

Mathieu van der Poel could break a record on Sunday. If he wins, it will be his fourth victory. Tadej Pogačar could potentially win for the third time. Just like in previous editions, the riders will first cycle a loop through the Antwerp city centre on Sunday before heading towards the Flemish Ardennes.

On Sunday, the city is placing a large screen among the terraces on Mechelseplein. Fans can also visit one of the many cycling cafés, such as Mombasa or Vitesse. According to the city council, those wishing to come to the city are advised not to do so by car. All information can be found at www.slimnaarantwerpen.be and www.derondeinantwerpen.be.

Next year, the Tour starts in Bruges one last time. Cities pay around 500,000 euros per edition. Van de Spiegel remains vague about which cities are still eager to secure that contract. "We are very satisfied, but we will have to speak again. Many cities feel called upon, but few are chosen."

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