British cyclist dies during We Ride Flanders bicycle tour

Illustrative image of an ambulance. Credit: Belga

A 51-year-old British cyclist has died while participating in We Ride Flanders, the amateur Tour of Flanders, on Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred around midday, on the approach to the Hotond in Kluisbergen.

According to spokesperson Gert Van Goolen, the cyclist likely became unwell while riding, though the incident did not happen on an incline.

Emergency medical services arrived quickly, and efforts to resuscitate the man were made.

However, despite these attempts, the participant passed away at the scene.

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