Mechelen-Brussels Archbishop makes preserving international law central in Easter vigil speech

Archbishop Luc Terlinden . Credit: Belga

Archbishop Luc Terlinden has called for respect for international law and condemned violence during his Easter Vigil sermon at Saint Rumbold’s Cathedral in Mechelen on Saturday evening.

Speaking to the congregation, the Archbishop of Mechelen-Brussels emphasised that Christians find hope in the presence of Christ, even in the bleakest circumstances. He urged people to remain courageous and not give in to despair, referencing the ongoing reality of wars and escalating conflicts.

Terlinden explicitly denounced all forms of violence and criticised actions that undermine international institutions. “We can only condemn the use of violence and weapons, which satisfy the craving for power and dominance, as well as the violation of international law and the weakening of institutions dedicated to cooperation and peaceful conflict resolution,” he stated.

The archbishop pointed to the Easter message of resurrection as a sign of ultimate hope. He rhetorically asked, “Who would have thought, after the crucifixion of Jesus, that life and peace would ultimately triumph and have the final say?” Peace, he stressed, was the gift Jesus gave to his disciples after his resurrection and remains an urgent appeal for today’s world: “No more war, no more conflicts!”

During the service, Terlinden baptised nine adult candidates. On Easter Sunday, he is also set to lead the celebration of Mass at the Cathedral of St Michael and St Gudula in Brussels, beginning at 11:00.

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