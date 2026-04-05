Thousands of Christians Easter Mass in Rome preached by Pope

Pope Leo XIV presides over the Easter Mass as part of the Holy Week celebrations, at St Peter's square in the Vatican on April 5, 2026. Credit: AFP / Belga

Pope Leo XIV celebrated his first Easter Mass on Sunday in St Peter’s Square, Rome, drawing tens of thousands of worshippers.

In his sermon, the Pope condemned “the oppression of the weakest, the greed that plunders Earth’s resources, and the violence of war, which kills and destroys.”

Following the Mass, he is scheduled to deliver the traditional Urbi et Orbi blessing, addressing the city and the world, and extend Easter greetings in multiple languages.

This marks the first Easter for the American Pope as leader of the Catholic Church. His predecessor, the Argentine Pope Francis, passed away last Easter Monday at the age of 88.

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