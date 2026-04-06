Trump rejects 45-day ceasefire proposed by mediators

US President Donald Trump speaks from the White House following US strikes on Iran. Credit: AFP via Belga

The White House announced on Monday that several mediating countries proposed a 45-day ceasefire in Iran, but President Donald Trump has not approved the idea.

A senior US official stated that this was one of many suggestions and clarified that the president had not endorsed it.

The official added that Operation ‘Epic Fury’ remains underway and that Trump will address the matter during a press conference scheduled for 13:00 Washington time, 19:00 in Belgium.

According to news outlet Axios, mediators from Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey suggested the 45-day truce amidst mounting tensions.

President Trump has reportedly set a deadline for Tuesday evening to potentially launch strikes on Iranian infrastructure.

On Monday afternoon, Iranian authorities confirmed an airstrike on a petrochemical complex in southern Iran, launched by the Israeli military.

Officials in the city of Marvdasht said the fire caused by the attack had been brought under control and described the damage as "minor" in a statement shared by Fars news agency.

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