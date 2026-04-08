A phishing campaign is impersonating SPF Finances, agency warns

Credit: Belga / Laurie Dieffembacq

A phishing campaign impersonating Belgium’s Federal Public Service (SPF) Finance is currently underway, the agency warned on Wednesday.

Fraudulent SMS messages are being sent from the number 8850, urging recipients to pay supposed outstanding fees by clicking on a link that redirects them to a fake website.

The SPF Finance emphasised that all payments are only made through the MyMinfin platform, at one of their “infocenters,” or via their official accounts, which follow the structure: BEXX 6792 XXXX XXXX. They also clarified that the tax administration is not contacting citizens via SMS at this time.

Over forty reports of this scam have been registered by the SPF Finance so far.

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