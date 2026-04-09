Paris finds Trump's toll proposal on Strait of Hormuz as 'unacceptable'

A container ship is seen during a special forces military drill near Jask port and Larak Island in the Gulf of Oman, southern Iran, on April 3, 2006. Credit: Belga

France’s foreign minister has declared that any attempt to impose a toll mechanism in the Strait of Hormuz would be "unacceptable" and a violation of international law.

Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot emphasised that the freedom of navigation in international waters is a shared right of humanity that fees or restrictions must not hinder.

Speaking on France Inter, he reacted to US President Donald Trump’s suggestion that a joint company be created to manage transit through the strait, requiring vessels to pay.

Barrot stated that such a proposal is illegal and unacceptable, asserting that international waters must remain accessible to all ships without restrictions.

France also condemned the attacks on Lebanon. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot described the strikes as "intolerable" during an interview with France Inter on Thursday.

"We strongly condemn the large-scale attacks that caused more than 250 deaths within 10 minutes, adding to the 1,500 victims already inflicted by the conflict," Barrot said, warning that such actions jeopardise the ceasefire.

Barrot further criticised Iran's role in the situation. "Iran must stop terrorising Israel through Hezbollah, which must absolutely disarm and surrender its weapons to the Lebanese state," he added. "However, Lebanon should not become the scapegoat for a government frustrated by the ceasefire agreement reached between the United States and Iran."

The United Kingdom also strongly hopes a ceasefire between Washington and Tehran will be extended to include Lebanon, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said on Thursday.

London has expressed deep concern over deadly Israeli attacks conducted on Wednesday. These strikes, occurring hours after the announcement of the ceasefire, claimed over 250 lives and injured nearly 1,000 people. Shortly after the ceasefire announcement, Israel stated that Lebanon was not included in the agreement.

"We very much want the ceasefire to be extended to Lebanon," Cooper told Sky News. "I am deeply worried about the escalation of Israeli attacks in Lebanon yesterday. We've witnessed the humanitarian impact of these actions, particularly the mass displacement of people within Lebanon."

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