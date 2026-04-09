Huge rally at Brussels-Midi against cuts in French-speaking public sector

Picture taken during a protest organised by the personnel working for various departments of the Federation Wallonia Brussels, on Thursday 09 April 2026, in Brussels. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

More than 1,500 demonstrators began gathering at around 09:30 am on Thursday at Brussels-Midi station in Brussels to protest against the recent reforms and austerity measures

The reforms have been introduced by the MR-Les Engagés government in the Wallonia-Brussels Federation, which is also referred to as the French Community of Belgium.

Coming from the sectors of education, childcare, youth work, culture and lifelong learning, the protesters planned to walk to the government headquarters on Place Surlet de Chokier, after stopping outside the offices of the MR and Les Engagés.

They all intend to challenge the reforms and austerity measures decided by the government, as well as its lack of consultation.

On the banners and placards held aloft above the crowd, slogans such as "Education is not an expense, it is the first line of defence", "MR Criminal" and "Fear of the future" could be seen .

With their Martian masks, the teachers taking part in the grassroots protest movement that began last month,"Mars Attacks", were clearly distinguishable in the crowd.

This joint demonstration by all sectors of the FWB is the second in a few months.

On 15 December, between 5,000 and 7,000 of them had already marched through the centre of Brussels to protest against these same austerity measures.

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