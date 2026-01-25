Large demonstration against budget cuts for youth and education to march through Brussels

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

Thousands of people are expected to gather in the streets of Brussels this Sunday afternoon to protest against budget cuts in education and youth services. The demonstration is being organised by teachers’ unions, parents’ associations, youth movements, and other citizen collectives.

Carrying the slogan “Defending the future of young people,” the protest aims to highlight dissatisfaction with recent reforms in compulsory education and the rise in tuition fees at the higher education level.

According to organisers, the measures enacted by the MR-Engagés majority are creating chaos for students, families, and workers, who have long been asking for sufficient funding to address societal demands and growing staff shortages.

Unions argue that the decisions are harmful, claiming they will deepen inequalities, restrict access to quality education for all, and deprive future generations of opportunities for a meaningful, emancipatory, and promising future.

In response, the government of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation denies any ideological motives. It defends the cost-cutting measures as necessary, citing the entity’s chronic deficit and growing debt burden.

The demonstration will begin at 13:30 pm at Brussels’ North Station, with the march proceeding through the city to reach the Federation’s government headquarters at Place Surlet de Chokier.

Speeches are planned by young participants at the destination, along with a symbolic release of balloons.

Organisers have emphasised that this protest is only the first major step in a broader movement to advocate for youth and education. Further actions are expected in the coming months.

