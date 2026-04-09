Teenager shot dead by his brother in Walloon town

Illustration shows the name of the Dour municipality on a road sign, Tuesday 22 May 2018. Credit: Belga

A teenager born in 2010 was fatally shot by his brother in their family home in Petit-Dour, a village in Dour, during the night from Monday to Tuesday.

The incident involved a firearm that was reportedly loaded at the time. The victim was rushed to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

The brother was questioned by an investigating judge on Wednesday, but according to SudInfo was released under conditions.

On Thursday, the Mons-Tournai prosecutor’s office confirmed the teenager’s death.

A spokesperson for the public prosecutor stated that a case has been opened to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident and that the investigation is ongoing.

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