Traffic stop reveals suspected heroin dealer in Wallonia

Credit: Belga

A suspected drug dealer was arrested following a traffic stop in Verviers on Friday evening, the Liège public prosecutor’s office confirmed on Saturday.

The driver, born in 2001, was pulled over by police around 21:20 on Rue des Combattants for not wearing a seatbelt.

Inside his vehicle, officers found 17.6 grams of heroin and two mobile phones. The devices reportedly contained evidence of interest, including what appeared to be client lists.

The suspect was subsequently placed under arrest. A search of his home later led investigators to seize three precision scales.

The case is now under judicial investigation, with further analysis required, according to the prosecutor’s office.

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