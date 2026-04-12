Sunday sets stage for sunny skies

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Sunday will begin with fairly sunny weather, especially north of the Sambre and Meuse valley, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

Throughout the day, more high and medium-level clouds will arrive from the southeast, with cumuliform clouds also forming under this layer of cloud cover. Some of these may develop enough to produce a shower, particularly in the west, although most places will remain dry.

Temperatures will be cooler, ranging from 11°C to locally 15°C. Winds will generally be moderate from the southwest, except in the south of the country, where they will be light and variable. By late afternoon, wind speeds will decrease across other regions as well.

In the evening and at the start of the night, cloud cover will increase. After midnight, light rain is possible in some areas, especially in the south of the country. Overnight lows will range between 4°C and 7°C, with a weak and variable wind.

On Monday, the weather is expected to turn very cloudy with periods of rain or showers. Maximum temperatures will range from 8°C in the High Fens to 13°C or 14°C in central areas. Winds will become light to moderate from the north.

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