Motorway near Antwerp sees new sections installed

Pictured from the work yard during the closed E313 highway, on Saturday 11 April 2026. The E313 between the Antwerp Ring and Wommelgem will close for five days to allow works to be carried out. The closure is expected to cause major traffic problems between Deurne and Wommelgem. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

The new bridge sections at Sterckshoflei and Cornelissenlaan in Deurne were installed on Sunday afternoon, a few hours ahead of schedule.

According to Stefanie Nagels, spokesperson for the Agency for Roads and Traffic Antwerp, the most delicate part of the operation has been successfully completed. “The team worked efficiently, and we’re very pleased everything went smoothly,” she said.

While the project is on schedule, much work remains to be done in the coming days to finalise the construction. Nagels added, “We’re working around the clock to ensure the E313 reopens by Thursday morning.”

The E313 motorway has been closed in both directions between Antwerp-East and Wommelgem since Friday evening to allow for the replacement of two highway bridges in Deurne. The closure is expected to cause significant traffic disruption in the wider Antwerp area.

Traffic remained manageable on Saturday, both on the motorways and nearby roads. “This continued on Sunday, with some congestion around diversion routes, particularly on the R11. We’re immensely grateful to drivers who have made an effort to avoid the E313,” said Peter Bruyninckx from the Flemish Traffic Centre.

Motorists are urged to continue avoiding the E313 in the coming days and to use public transport as much as possible.

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