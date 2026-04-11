Motorway closure causes significant delays in Flanders

The E313. © Belga

Traffic in the Antwerp region is heavier than usual this Saturday due to the closure of the E313 motorway between Antwerp-East and Wommelgem.

According to Peter Bruyninckx from the Flemish Traffic Centre, the situation remains manageable on both motorways and underlying roads. He stated that many people seemed to have complied with the appeal to avoid driving in eastern Antwerp.

By midday, traffic on the E313 and the Antwerp ring road was busy to moderately heavy, a typical pattern for a Saturday. However, no major disruptions were reported. Some congestion was observed at the Borgerhout exit, used by drivers following diversion route J, and at the Deurne exit due to #Like Me concerts at the Lotto Arena.

On diversion routes, traffic volumes were higher than normal, particularly near intersections. On route K, towards the AFAS Dome, congestion formed at the junction of Turnhoutsebaan and Krijgsbaan. On Route J, towards the Wommelgem roundabout, drivers faced delays on the Autolei, where many opted for the right-hand lane only. Police have urged motorists to also use the left lane to improve the flow of traffic.

While traffic is heavier, it remains under control, Bruyninckx said, adding that conditions may worsen next week. “From Monday, the situation will be different. We continue to strongly urge people to use public transport as much as possible and avoid the E313.”

The E313 closure, which began Friday evening and will last until Thursday morning, is in place to allow for the replacement of two motorway bridges in Deurne. Significant traffic disruptions are expected across the greater Antwerp region during this period. Long-distance traffic is advised to detour via Brussels or Breda. For local journeys, alternative routes such as Bisschoppenhoflaan or R11 are available.

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