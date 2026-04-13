Port of Antwerp oil spill clean-up continues, investigation launched

Civil security workers are seen during a cleaning operation following an accidental oil spill in the Port of Antwerp on Thursday evening during a refueling operation of a ship at the Deurganck Basin which is one of the main terminal in the left part of the river Schelt (Schelde - Escaut), Friday 10 April 2026. Credit: Belga

Terminal operators MSC and PSA have launched an investigation into the oil spill at the Deurganck Dock that occurred last week.

The spill began on Thursday when an MSC ship leaked oil during refuelling operations. Despite hopes from the Port of Antwerp-Bruges that the situation would be resolved within 24 hours, cleanup efforts are still ongoing. MSC and PSA jointly manage the massive MPET terminal at Deurganck Dock.

A crisis meeting was held on Monday morning, but the port authority will issue a statement only after the meeting concludes.

Natuurpunt, a nature conservation group, noted that the arrival of spring tides, expected later this week on 19 April, provides a slight reprieve as the oil has less chance to spread until then.

Spring tides could cause the Scheldt River to rise significantly, increasing the risk of further contamination in nearby natural areas.

For now, around 40 people, including 20 volunteers and 20 members of the Civil Protection, are working to remove the oil from affected areas.

Dozens of birds have already been coated with oil, prompting Natuurpunt to urge the public not to attempt independent cleanup efforts.

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