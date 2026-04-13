Belgium's major pension reform revealed to widen gender gap

Prime Minister Bart De Wever, MR's Georges-Louis Bouchez, Minister of Interior Bernard Quintin and Minister of Defence and Foreign Trade Theo Francken pictured after a plenary session of the chamber with the political declaration of the Prime Minister at the Federal Parliament, in Brussels, Wednesday 26 November 2025. Credit: Belga

The pension reform brought in by the current Belgian Government will widen the gender pension gap among employees and self-employed individuals while reducing it among civil servants.

The findings are according to a new study presented to the Belgian Parliament on Monday by the Federal Planning Office, which analysed the impact of the government-De Wever’s pension reform.

Parliament’s Social Affairs Committee was originally scheduled to vote on the reform earlier this month, but the opposition successfully requested a delay after the study was postponed and presented only this week.

The benefit ratio

The study highlights that the cumulative effects of the reform will be more detrimental to women than men in the cases of employees and self-employed individuals, echoing warnings from critics.

Female employees are projected to experience a -6.6% drop in the ratio between average pensions and average work income, known as the 'benefit ratio', by 2070.

Male employees, in comparison, will face a smaller decline of -5.8%. For self-employed individuals, the impact is -4.4% for women and -2.9% for men.

In contrast, the gender pension gap among civil servants is expected to narrow.

The study shows a reduction in the "benefit ratio" of -13.8% for male civil servants, compared to a lesser decline of -12.8% for female civil servants.

According to the Planning Office, this narrowing gap among civil servants is linked to reforms affecting preferential pension schemes, such as those for military personnel and train operators at the NMBS/SNCB, roles in which men are disproportionately represented.

As a result, male civil servants will be more affected by the measures than their female counterparts.

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