Oil spill from Port of Antwerp invades Zeeland nature reserves

Oil is seen on the water surface as maritime traffic is on hold in the Port of Antwerp. Credit: Belga

A potential environmental disaster is threatening the Zeeland nature reserves, according to staff at Dutch conservation organisation Het Zeeuwse Landschap.

Oil and contaminated birds have been spotted in multiple locations within the Verdronken Land van Saeftinghe, a tidal nature reserve situated between Antwerp’s port and the Netherlands.

The area is challenging to access due to its unique tidal system, which sees significant volumes of water flowing in and out daily.

Later this week, high tides on the Scheldt River may worsen the situation, putting more areas at risk. Experts remain uncertain about the scope of further oil damage in the Dutch nature reserves.

Staff at the Flemish Agency for Nature and Forests are less pessimistic, stating the damage to the areas under their management, such as Ouden Doel and Hedwige-Prosperpolder, appears limited for now.

Meanwhile, around 40 personnel from Natuurpunt and Civil Protection are still working to clear the oil near the port.

Although Dutch nature areas seem relatively spared, experts fear that if oil penetrates the soil might cause long-term damage, especially since heavier oil fractions are difficult to remove.

Contaminated soil could impact ecosystems by harming worms, shellfish, and thus birds that rely on these species for food.

The financial responsibility for the clean-up remains uncertain, as the East Flanders prosecutor’s office has reportedly launched an investigation into the spill.

Shipping company MSC has yet to respond to questions about the cause of the incident.

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