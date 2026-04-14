Belgian authors to host live readings on SNCB trains for world book day

Ostende train station. Credit: Belga.

Renowned Belgian authors will host multilingual readings aboard the train connecting Eupen and Ostend on 23 April as part of World Book Day.

This was announced by the office of Minister-President and Minister of Culture for the French-speaking Community, Élisabeth Degryse (Les Engagés).

Two trains on the Eupen-Ostend rail line will feature literary performances throughout the journey. The readings will be conducted in the three national languages of Belgium.

French-speaking authors participating include Anna Ayanoglou, Stéphanie Mangez, Aurélien Dony, and Karel Logist.

The Eupen train departs at 09:17, arriving in Ostend at 12:17, while the Ostend train leaves at 13:42, arriving in Eupen at 16:42.

Additional initiatives promoting the importance and enjoyment of reading will be organised both aboard trains and in several stations nationwide.

Passengers are encouraged to make their journey a time for reading, whether they bring their own book or discover a new one from the 22 book boxes available in train stations.

These boxes, stocked with works by Belgian authors for the occasion, aim to make books easily accessible.

The event is jointly supported by Belgium’s three linguistic communities and the SNCB.

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