Street art festival opens in coast town

Illustration picture taken during the International Street Arts Festival in Chassepierre, Florenville, Saturday 19 August 2023 BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS POES

The tenth edition of the annual street art festival The Crystal Ship officially began on Saturday in Ostend, offering the public a chance to explore more than twenty new artworks through unique experiences.

Belgian and international artists have travelled to Ostend for this celebratory anniversary edition. Since 30 March, they have been busy creating new murals throughout the city. Matthias Schoenaerts, the festival’s curator, aims to spark curiosity among passers-by with the latest artworks. Under his artist name Zenith, Schoenaerts collaborated with Koen Van den Broek in November to produce a mural titled “Round 4,” inspired by a boxing match. The artwork symbolises resilience and strength.

Starting 11 April, the new creations will be open to the general public. Traditional guided tours will be available, but Saturday’s Opening Fest brought more unconventional ways to explore the art. At 10:30, the ‘Social Run & Silent Disco Rave’ kicked off in Langestraat, with participants jogging past the newest murals in Ostend. Meanwhile, the Zwaantjes Roller Club from Zandvoorde contributed by hosting an inline skating tour over an 11-kilometre route to view the artworks.

The festivities continued with a variety of workshops in Langestraat on Saturday afternoon. Children were invited to express their creativity at ‘t Kadaster. Later in the evening, starting at 18:00, local art galleries opened their doors for free, featuring street art-themed exhibitions. The event culminated with an Opening Party at 20:00 in Langestraat, where DJs performed on aerial platforms and in cafés. Among the headliners were Jeroen Delodder, Lennert Coorevits, and TLP.

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