Man out of danger after violent carjacking in heart of Brussels

Illustrative image of police at night Credit: Belga

A man was violently carjacked in Brussels on Boulevard de l'Abattoir late Monday night, but his injuries are not life-threatening, according to the Brussels Capital/Ixelles police zone.

Police responded to reports of a violent robbery at approximately 23:50, said Chief Inspector of Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police, Christopher de Mesmaeker.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim injured by a blunt object. Emergency services were immediately called, and the victim was transported to the hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Initial investigations suggest the man was attacked while approaching his vehicle. He was robbed, and his car was stolen.

Police conducted forensic tests at the scene, and an investigation is ongoing. The prosecutor’s office has been informed, and further inquiries have been requested.

No additional information will be provided at this stage, authorities confirmed.

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