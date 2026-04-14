Brussels Government streamlines city water management

Vooruit.brussels Ans Persoons arrives for a meeting, part of the negotiations to form a new government for the Brussels Capital Region, on Monday 03 November 2025 in Brussels. Political parties in the Brussels region have not found a coalition for a new government yet, after the June 2024 elections.. BELGA PHOTO JONAS ROOSENS

The Brussels Government has approved the transfer of Hydria, the wastewater treatment entity, into Vivaqua, the city’s water distribution company.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by the Secretary of State for Environment and Climate, Ans Persoons (Vooruit).

In the coming months, Persoons will provide the government with a comprehensive strategy document on the water sector in Brussels.

As part of the government’s coalition agreement, it was decided that Hydria would transfer stormwater reservoirs and collectors to Vivaqua via a capital contribution in kind, aiming to streamline the water sector and strengthen Vivaqua’s financial position. In return, Hydria will receive shares in Vivaqua.

Following this transfer, Vivaqua will assume responsibility for managing stormwater reservoirs and collectors. The contribution will also include €180 million, which the Region will directly inject into Vivaqua’s capital.

Last Thursday, the Brussels Government formalised the principle of this contribution on Persoons’ proposal and acknowledged the initiation of necessary procedures for the operation. The government will monitor the analyses and progress of preparations leading to its completion.

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