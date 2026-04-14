De Wever to join Friday's video summit on Strait of Hormuz

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever at the European Council, Thursday 19 March 2026. Credit: EU

Prime Minister Bart De Wever will take part on Friday in the international summit on a security mission in the Strait of Hormuz, his office confirmed on Tuesday.

The video conference is being organised by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

It brings together "non-belligerent countries ready to contribute" to "a multilateral and purely defensive mission" in the Strait of Hormuz.

This mission, the details of which are still unclear and which is separate from US efforts, is "intended to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz when security conditions permit", the French presidency stated.

At this stage, Paris and London have not disclosed the number of participants at this meeting.

Belgium could contribute mine-clearing forces to the protection and stabilisation of the Strait of Hormuz, as part of an international coalition and following a period of stability, Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot indicated a fortnight ago.

Related News