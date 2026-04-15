Body recovered from the Brussels canal

The incident happened in the Brussels Canal. Credit: Belga / Hatim Kaghat

Emergency crews discovered a body in the Brussels-Charleroi canal near Boulevard du Neuvième de Ligne in Brussels on Tuesday evening at around 20:30.

Firefighters reported that a diving team was deployed to retrieve the body from the water.

The body was secured thanks to the use of a rigid stretcher and was covered by a sheet while awaiting instructions from the Public Prosecutor's Office, the fire brigade's spokesperson, Walter Derieuw, said.

Earlier in the afternoon, firefighters had initiated a search operation in the canal following reports of a suspicious object.

These ongoing operations have disrupted tram line 51 and temporarily halted navigation on the canal, according to the fire brigade.

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