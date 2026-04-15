Wednesday 15 April 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Body recovered from the Brussels canal

Wednesday 15 April 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Body recovered from the Brussels canal
The incident happened in the Brussels Canal. Credit: Belga / Hatim Kaghat

Emergency crews discovered a body in the Brussels-Charleroi canal near Boulevard du Neuvième de Ligne in Brussels on Tuesday evening at around 20:30.

Firefighters reported that a diving team was deployed to retrieve the body from the water.

The body was secured thanks to the use of a rigid stretcher and was covered by a sheet while awaiting instructions from the Public Prosecutor's Office, the fire brigade's spokesperson, Walter Derieuw, said.

Earlier in the afternoon, firefighters had initiated a search operation in the canal following reports of a suspicious object.

These ongoing operations have disrupted tram line 51 and temporarily halted navigation on the canal, according to the fire brigade.

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