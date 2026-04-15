Explosion in Saint-Gilles suspected to be deliberate

Damage outside the house in Rue de Prague, Saint-Gilles. Credit: The Brussels Times

The explosion reported late on Sunday night on Rue de Prague in the Brussels municipality of Saint-Gilles was "likely started deliberately", the Brussels-Midi police zone told The Brussels Times on Wednesday.

Just after midnight on Sunday, several residents in the lower Saint-Gilles area reported hearing a large explosion, immediately followed by a red glow of fire seen from the neighbouring streets.

A large amount of debris was visible outside the building early on Monday morning. The front door had visible damage from what would appear to be a blast.

The Midi police zone confirmed they were called out to an explosion that had reportedly been heard on Rue de Prague in Saint-Gilles, at around 00:30 on Monday.

Upon arrival at the scene, the crews found a fire on the pavement outside a house, with the fire having been quickly brought under control.

"It appears that the fire, which was likely started deliberately given the traces of accelerant found at the scene, originated in a pile of rubbish," a Midi police spokesperson told The Brussels Times on Wednesday.

On Monday, the Brussels Fire Brigade confirmed they responded to a "basement fire and a rubbish bin fire which then broke out along the facade."

"One person was evacuated from the third floor using the ladder truck. One person was evacuated from the ground floor using a rescue hood. No one was taken to the hospital," the Brussels Fire Brigade spokesperson Walter Derieuw told The Brussels Times on Monday.

Drug world suspicions

Later that night, a shooting was reported on Chaussée de Forest, at the corner of Rue de Bosnie, at around 04:00 on Monday morning. Eight bullet casings were found by the Aldeia Velha restaurant, which was not believed to be the target.

A separate explosion was reported on Rue de Metal in Saint-Gilles in the early hours (03:30 am) of Sunday morning, believed to be which also damaged a front door.

Small explosions targeting residences can often be linked to the drug trafficking between rival criminal organisations operating in Belgium, particularly as seen in Antwerp.

However, the Midi police zone would not confirm that these incidents are linked, with the investigation still ongoing.

"The Public Prosecutor’s Office has been notified. An investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the incident," said the Midi police zone.

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