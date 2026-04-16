Fire destroys iconic Belgian singer's mural in Brussels

Illustration shows a fresco of Belgian artist Annie Cordy in a park at her name, in Laeken - Laken, Brussels, Monday 07 September 2020. Credit: Belga

A fire broke out at dawn on Wednesday, severely damaging the barracks in Annie Cordy Park, Laeken, and destroying the iconic mural dedicated to the artist, according to the Brussels Fire Brigade.

Emergency services were alerted around 05:00 to tackle the blaze. The fire caused extensive damage, collapsing the roof and gutting the interior.

The façade that displayed the mural could not withstand the flames. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

City of Brussels councillor for culture, Nawal Ben Hamou (PS), acknowledged the incident and expressed sorrow over the loss of the mural. While she is awaiting the fire brigade’s investigation, she lamented the disappearance of a tribute to "one of Brussels’ greatest icons".

The mural, created in 2018 to celebrate Annie Cordy’s 90th birthday, had become a neighbourhood symbol. Local residents had recently campaigned to preserve it amid plans to redevelop the park.

Despite the fire, the park’s redevelopment is moving forward, Ben Hamou confirmed. The project will include new features such as children’s playgrounds and a community garden.

A tribute to Annie Cordy, likely in the form of a bust, will be installed within the renovated park. Additionally, a new mural will be created nearby.

The design for the upcoming mural was approved by representatives of Annie Cordy’s estate and was widely supported in a public participation campaign launched in late 2021. Street artist Amandine Lesay is set to begin work on the piece soon.

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