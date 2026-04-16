Youngest Belgian princess turns 18

Handout picture released on Wednesday 15 April 2026, by the Belgian Royal Palace showing undated pictured of Princess Eleonore on the occasion of the 18th birthday of the Princess on Thursday 16 April 2026. Credit: Belga / Royal Palace

Princess Eléonore, the youngest child of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, celebrates her 18th birthday today, marking her transition into adulthood.

To commemorate the occasion, the royal palace has released new photographs of the princess.

Born on 16 April 2008 at Erasmus Hospital in Anderlecht, Eléonore is the fourth child of the Belgian monarchs.

She remains relatively out of the spotlight compared to her older sister, Crown Princess Elisabeth.

According to the royal palace’s website, Eléonore has been attending the International School of Brussels for several years, studying in English.

Her hobbies include playing the violin, skiing, sailing, and tennis.

The young princess is also an active member of the scouts and volunteers her time to help the elderly and homeless.

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