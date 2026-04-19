Exhibition brings together Art Nouveau and Art Deco through a century of chairs

The Horta Museum in Saint-Gilles. Credit: Thierry Roge/Belga

The Horta Museum will host a new exhibition called ‘Art Nouveau versus Art Deco? 1850-1950: A Century in 32 Chairs’ from 25 June to 11 January 2027.

The showcase features 32 chairs designed by renowned architects and designers, illustrating a century of transformations in design and architecture within the Western world, the museum announced on Thursday.

The exhibition follows a chronological path using the selected chairs and archival documents to highlight the evolution of ideas and styles between 1850 and 1950. This approach bridges the often-contrasted Art Nouveau and Art Deco movements, starting with two chairs representing each art form.

The presentation is divided into sections, focusing first on stylistic changes from the late 19th to mid-20th century. Broader themes such as the stylisation of nature, extra-European influences, and the concept of constructive sincerity are also explored, with attention to how design reflects manufacturing structures and processes.

Students from La Cambre will contribute by offering chair designs for visitors to experience in Victor Horta’s workshop. One design will be selected through public voting and added to the exhibition.

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