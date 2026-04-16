Brussels for kids: What to do with your family this weekend – 18 to 19 April

Spring weather is notoriously unpredictable, but come rain or shine, we've got you covered for kids' events in Brussels. There are plenty of options to keep your children entertained, from museum events to indoor play centres.

This weekend, there are some great child-friendly events in the city's museums. The Children’s Museum in Ixelles is a fantastic place to go anytime, but it’s pulling out all the stops on Sunday for a birthday extravaganza. Since a large part of the event will be held outside in the park next to the museum, a rain-free day could make this a top tip.

If it does rain, an indoor play centre is usually a great place to head. But not all of them are a great experience for the very young. What suits boisterous primary school kids, bouncing about or whizzing down slides, doesn’t necessarily work for little people who are less sure on their feet.

Thankfully there are now a couple of indoor playgrounds that do offer a good experience for smaller children, in addition to Le Monde d’Ayden, which we featured in last week's roundup of family-friendly events. See our top picks below.

A day at the museum

Children’s Museum and Jadot Park, Ixelles – Sunday, 12:00-18:00

The Children’s Museum in Ixelles celebrates its 50th birthday with a packed day of activities on Sunday, both inside the museum building and outdoors in nearby Jadot Park. This event kicks off the museum's new exhibition based on childhood memories, Tell Me Your Stories, based on recollections from local residents about how playtime used to be.

In line with that theme, there’ll be some old-school toys to play with and a time capsule to make. But the event is pretty extensive with workshops on Minecraft and philosophy as well as spots to build a cabin or play first aid with the Red Cross.

In addition, families can enjoy storytelling, live music and face painting, with food trucks available for when you get hungry.

Find more information here.

Centre for Fine Arts (Bozar), Rue Ravenstein – Sunday, 11:00-16:00

Every few months, the Bozar opens up to families for a 'Bozar Sunday' aimed at children aged 6 and over. This weekend focuses on its Bellezza e Bruttezza exhibition looking at beauty and ugliness in the Renaissance. There are guided tours for children aged 6 to 12 years in French and English, followed by a Handel concert (which is unfortunately already sold out).

The day starts with a concert by French cellist Adèle Viret for children aged 10 and over who are asked to remain quiet during the performance. There are also two showings of the dialogue-free Japanese Studio Ghibli film The Red Turtle, aimed at children aged 8 years and over.

Find more information here.

Maison des Arts, Schaerbeek – Sunday, at 14:00, 15:00 and 16:00

Schaerbeek’s House of Arts, a 19th century mansion that now shows contemporary art, opens its doors on Sunday for family workshops for children aged 5 years and older. They follow the theme of the current exhibitions, 'The Lived-In House' and 'Behind Closed Doors'. Children will be able to make a collective work of art during the workshop.

Dutch speakers have a session at 14:00 followed by two French-speaking sessions at 15:00 and 16:00. Entry to the exhibition is free but the activity costs €6 per person or €20 for the whole family.

Find more information here.

Dance for kids

Mini-D festival, various venues in Brussels and Charleroi – 15-25 April

Even babies get to go to a show at this year’s Mini-D dance and circus festival which has nine shows across venues including in Ixelles, Etterbeek, Molenbeek, and Watermael-Boitsfort.

On Sunday at 10:00, 11:00 and 15:00, the very young can check out L’Ilôt Marmots at Petit Théâtre Mercelis which promises a “visual, auditory and tactile universe”. On Saturday from 15:00, anyone can join the open-air Lindy Hop (a type of jitterbug or swing dance) show on Place Fernand Cocq. The show is followed by a free workshop.

Find more information here.

Indoor play

SkyMini at Skymax Park, avenue Jules Bordet, Evere – Wednesday to Sunday, opening hours vary

Skymax Park in Evere has just added a new indoor play area for children between 1 and 7, called SkyMini. At 800m2 it's big, with giant slides, ball pits, an adventure run, a mini disco and a dressing-up room, mostly covered in pastel pink and blue polka dots and stripes.

One hour costs €12 per child, with no charge for the accompanying adult. Children can’t be left alone. Don’t forget the non-slip socks or you’ll have to buy some there for €2.

Find more information here.

Wonderloo, Chaussée de Bruxelles 195, Waterloo – Tuesday to Sunday, opening hours vary

This Waterloo play centre is worth the trip, especially if you’re trying to satisfy a baby and older children. There’s a baby zone reserved for children between 1 and 3 years and a big and varied play area for children up to 10, including climbing walls, ball pits, slides Lego, a zipline and more.

One hour is €12 per child but there’s currently a deal that gives you two hours for the same price or unlimited play for two hours. You’ll also need non-slip socks.

Find more information here.

City Kids, Ixelles – Tuesday to Sunday, opening hours vary

Billing itself as Europe’s only city-centre mega indoor playground, City Kids has an expansive 1,700m2 of play space tucked away inside the Galerie Toison d’Or shopping centre. Wall murals by street artist Spray aim to give it some urban style. The highlight is a purpose-built Ninja-style obstacle course where (older) children are timed to see how quickly they can complete the course.

There is also a zone for toddlers with a ball pit, a climbing structure and a building corner as well as a baby zone, which also has a ball bit. Babies up to 12 months get in for free. A child aged between 1 and 2 pays €9.50 for a day pass and children aged 3 to 12 years pay €13.50 for the day.

Find more information here.

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