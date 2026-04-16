Belgium's oldest woman dies at home aged 110

Denise Waelberg died in her home in Mortsel. Credit: Belga

Denise Waelbers, Belgium’s oldest citizen, has died at the age of 110 in her Mortsel apartment near Antwerp.

She died on Thursday morning, surrounded by loved ones. Last autumn, she had shared that her physical health was declining after what she described as a “beautiful life.” Born on 26 September 1915, Waelbers lived independently until her final days.

According to the European Supercentenarian Organisation, Belgium’s new oldest resident is Vera Gorus, aged 109. Born on 13 June 1916, she resides in Wichelen, East Flanders.

Belgium’s oldest man, Alfons Declerck, is 108 years old. He was born on 27 May 1917 in Bristol, United Kingdom, and currently lives in Ostend.

Related News