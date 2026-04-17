Diesel prices slightly down, but heating oil up

Petrol station in Lierde, Belgium. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Diesel prices will decrease slightly at the pump on Saturday, according to a statement from the Ministry of Economy on Friday.

The maximum price for B7 diesel will drop by €0.037 per litre, bringing it to €2.183.

In contrast, heating oil prices will rise on Saturday. For orders below 2,000 litres, the maximum price will be €1.3057 per litre, an increase of €0.0129. For orders exceeding 2,000 litres, the price will rise by the same amount to €1.2652 per litre, while the pump price will increase by €0.013 to €1.425.

War in the Middle East has caused a sharp rise in global oil prices, with fluctuations tied to developments in the conflict.

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