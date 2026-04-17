Friday 17 April 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Diesel prices slightly down, but heating oil up

Friday 17 April 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Diesel prices slightly down, but heating oil up
Petrol station in Lierde, Belgium. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Diesel prices will decrease slightly at the pump on Saturday, according to a statement from the Ministry of Economy on Friday.

The maximum price for B7 diesel will drop by €0.037 per litre, bringing it to €2.183.

In contrast, heating oil prices will rise on Saturday. For orders below 2,000 litres, the maximum price will be €1.3057 per litre, an increase of €0.0129. For orders exceeding 2,000 litres, the price will rise by the same amount to €1.2652 per litre, while the pump price will increase by €0.013 to €1.425.

War in the Middle East has caused a sharp rise in global oil prices, with fluctuations tied to developments in the conflict.

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