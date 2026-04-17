Belgium can help clear mines in Strait of Hormuz, French Defence Minister says

The arrival of the Belgian Mine Warfare Vessel M940 Oostende, Monday, 3 November 2025, at the naval base in Zeebrugge. Credit: Belga / Kurt Desplenter

Belgium could help clear naval mines and secure passage through the Strait of Hormuz, French Defence Minister Catherine Vautrin told the national TV channel TF1 on Friday.

She mentioned France and the Netherlands, along with Belgium, as European countries that have the capacity for such work.

Iran has blocked the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow passageway between Iran and Oman, in response to the US-Israeli war on Iran launched in late February.

The blockade resulted in a major oil price surge on global markets, as about 20% of the world's oil exports pass through the Strait of Hormuz, affecting Europe, among others, pressuring the EU states to intervene.

As the US and Iran announced a ceasefire and peace talks, both still partially block shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

"There are capabilities to escort ships through the strait," said Vautrin. The escorting of merchant shipping is "naturally in no way offensive," but would only serve to guarantee safety.

According to Vautrin, that will be the subject of the discussions taking place on Friday in Paris.

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