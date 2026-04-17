King Baudouin Foundation invests in five social circular economy projects

Credit: King Baudouin Foundation/Jo Exelmans

The King Baudouin Foundation is supporting five innovative projects to boost the social circular economy through its programme, Allez Circulez.

The programme aims to accelerate innovation for organisations in the social economy, focusing on initiatives that can become self-sufficient after two years of mentorship. These projects are expected to create jobs on a scalable level and contribute to a circular impact.

An expert jury reviewed the pitches and selected five laureates for the programme. The jury included representatives from Vlaio, the National Council for Cooperation, Vlaanderen Circulair, Hub.Brussels, Wallonie Entreprendre, and W.Alter.

Among the chosen projects is CircuCare from Brasschaat, which is establishing a sustainable chain for paramedical equipment reuse through repair, rental, and sales.

Another involves a partnership between Kringwinkel Antwerpen, Schoenen Torfs, and Gered to reuse and recycle sneakers.

BAU‑Regain asbl from Oupeye-Haccourt is designing a circular furniture collection using reclaimed materials, while also involving individuals with limited access to the labour market.

The initiative officially kicks off on 22 April, and the teams will embark on two intensive years of mentorship. After each phase, the jury will make decisions regarding further funding.

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