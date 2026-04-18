Lawyers mobilise for one-day hotline to give Brussels residents free legal advice

Lawyers of the Dutch Bar Association and the French Bar Association during a protest 'Save the Palace of Justice' in 2010. Credit: Belga

Dozens of volunteer lawyers will be available this Saturday (18 April) to answer citizens’ legal questions free of charge on the phone.

For one day only, the legal profession is opening its doors (or rather, its phone lines). From 9:00 to 16:00, the Conference of the Brussels Young Bar Association (CJBB) is relaunching its free telephone legal clinic, offering citizens direct access to legal advice across a wide range of issues.

With the support of the French Bar Association of the Brussels Bar, more than 60 volunteer lawyers will be available throughout the day to respond to questions, anonymously and at no cost, via a dedicated phone number (02 882 40 00).

From family disputes to employment contracts, neighbourhood conflicts or road accidents, the initiative aims to provide a first point of guidance for those who may feel lost when facing a legal problem.

Bringing the law closer to citizens

The concept is simple: pick up the phone and speak directly to a lawyer. No appointment, no fees, no administrative hurdles. Beyond the practical aspect, the initiative also carries a broader message about the role of lawyers in an evolving digital landscape.

“At a time when artificial intelligence tools are multiplying and attracting users with their immediacy, it is important to recall that they cannot replace a lawyer,” explains Karim Sedad, president of the CJBB.

While such tools may provide general information, he stresses that they are unable to grasp the full complexity of individual situations or offer tailored, accountable advice.

A human response to complex situations

Each call is handled by a trained professional capable of interpreting the law, and also of listening, asking the right questions and understanding the broader context behind a legal issue.

“It’s not just about giving information,” Sedad notes. “It’s about analysing a situation, weighing the stakes and guiding the person towards the right next steps.”

The service does not replace a full legal consultation, but rather offers an initial orientation, helping callers better understand their rights and, if necessary, directing them towards appropriate procedures or further assistance.

A growing success

Now in its fourth edition, the initiative has already proven its appeal. Previous sessions have attracted a steady flow of calls.

For the legal profession, it is also an opportunity to reconnect with citizens and demystify a field that can often seem complex or intimidating.

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