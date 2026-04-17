Man with gun extorts €50 from a pizza courier

Illustrative image of a pizza delivery moped with no courier. Credit: Openverse

A 22-year-old man from Aarschot, Flemish Brabant, has been detained on suspicion of extortion and attempted extortion with a firearm.

Police in Aarschot launched an investigation after two attempted extortion incidents occurred on 9 and 10 April. In both cases, the suspect allegedly ordered pizzas and drinks to an address in Aarschot and threatened the delivery drivers with a firearm upon their arrival.

The suspect reportedly stole €50 from one driver before fleeing the scene. This prompted the public prosecutor in Leuven to open a judicial inquiry into extortion, attempted extortion, and the illegal possession of weapons.

On Wednesday, police raided a property in Aarschot under the direction of a judge. Four individuals were detained, and investigators seized a 3D-printed firearm with ammunition, multiple rifles, various drugs, and three electric scooters. However, the weapon used during the incidents was not recovered.

During questioning, three of the suspects denied involvement. The fourth suspect, a 22-year-old man, admitted to the crimes and claimed he acted alone. The three others were released, while the man was brought before a judge and placed in custody.

He is set to appear this Friday before a council chamber, which will decide whether his detention should continue.

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