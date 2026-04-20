Almost all young Brussels residents own STIB travel pass

Picture shows a person validating their MIVB / STIB MOBIB card before boarding the metro train in Brussels. Credit : Belga

Public transit is an integral part of daily life for Brussels residents, with a new study showing that 55% of Brussels residents have a STIB/MVIB pass. The figure almost hits 100% among its younger residents.

In early 2026, the Brussels public transport operator (STIB/ MIVB) analysed trends in ticket usage and travel behaviour on its network. The study was released to mark World Public Transport Day on Friday, organised by the International Association of Public Transport (UITP).

The study found that over half of Brussels residents have a pass. This proportion is particularly high among young people and seniors. For example, virtually all 12- to 17-year-olds have a pass (97%), as do 92% of 18- to 24-year-olds.

The strong presence of young people can be explained by the affordability and independence that a pass offers, according to STIB.

Discounted rates, such as passes for €12 per year for young people, have helped move this trend along. At the same time, STIB points out that the increase in the number of passes does not translate into more intensive use to the same extent.

Among seniors, this figure stands at three-quarters of Brussels residents (74%). Public transit also remains firmly established among 25- to 64-year-olds: 41% hold a pass. This confirms the network’s importance for commuting to work.

In total, as many as 1.13 million pass holders travelled on the Brussels public transport network last year, according to the Brussels public transport operator STIB/MVIB.

The number of pass holders using the STIB network continues to rise. In 2024, there was a 4.2% increase, followed by another 1.7% rise in 2025.

Today, passes account for 4 out of 5 validations on the network. They also represent 60% of revenue from ticket sales.

This can show that public transit has a firm place in the daily commutes of Brussels residents, for commuting to work, school trips, and leisure travel.

"This data is essential for further improving service, as it allows for targeted adjustments to the service offering, including in terms of frequency, capacity, and connections," STIB said in a statement.

Related News