Metro driver stops just in time after man went down on tracks in Brussels

Screenshot of the footage showing a man laying down the metro tracks and refusing to move albeit help from other commuters. Credit : The Brussels Times

A metro driver managed to stop just in time after a man was found lying on tracks at Comte de Flandre station in Molenbeek on Thursday morning.

It is still unclear why, but footage on social media shows a man in a hooded sweatshirt lying on the rails.

A passenger initially climbed down to help but stepped back when the individual appeared unwilling to move.

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Other passengers on the platform then waved frenetically to the approaching driver, urging him to stop. The driver was able to brake in time.

Several people subsequently went down onto the tracks and pulled the man to safety, although he still refused help.

Brussels public transport operator STIB confirmed the incident. "The metro driver was able to stop in time and immediately alerted dispatch to cut the power to the tracks to prevent anyone from being injured," spokesperson Françoise Le Dune told The Brussels Times.

Le Dune said that the man had gone down onto the tracks and lay there, refusing to move. She warned that while there is a 900-volt current in the metro system, it runs through a third rail located to the side, which is protected and clearly marked.

"Touching it can be fatal, but the greatest risk in situations like this is being hit by the metro," she said.

"Most fatal incidents happen because people are struck by a metro, not because they come into contact with the third rail."

Le Dune added that multiple safety measures are in place, including clear markings and warnings, and that stepping onto the tracks is strictly prohibited. She also pointed to longer-term plans to install platform screen doors, similar to those used in cities such as Paris, although no timeline has been confirmed.

Emergency services were called to the scene, and the man was taken to the hospital. According to STIB, he appeared to be in a disturbed state.

If you are contemplating suicide and need to talk, help is available. You can contact Un pass dans l'impasse via 081/777.150 and www.un-pass.be. Support is provided exclusively in French.

For Dutch-language prevention services, please contact the Suicide Helpline on 1813, www.zelfmoord1813.be, or the regular mental health services. English speakers in need of help can call the 02 648 40 14 helpline or go to www.chsbelgium.org.

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