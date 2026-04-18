Explosion outside Saint-Gilles café blows out school windows

Explosion outside the OKLM cafe in Saint-Gilles, Saturday 18 April, 2026. Credit: The Brussels Times

The Brussels municipality of Saint-Gilles was rocked by another large explosion targeting a café on Rue Theodore Verhaegen just after midnight on Friday night.

Residents in the surrounding street once again heard a loud blast at around 00:20 on Saturday. It marks another incident in a week of violence – including explosions and shootings – believed to be rooted in a feud between rival drug trafficking gangs.

The explosion targeted the shisha café OKLM, located just metres from the busy nightlife area of the Barrière de Saint-Gilles. It was believed to be closed at the time

On Saturday morning, visible damage to the facade was evident at the scene, and the café's front door appeared to have been blown off.

Many windows of the surrounding buildings, including the school opposite, the Institut des filles de Marie, were shattered in the blast. The street had been cordoned off both outside the café and the school.

"When we arrived on the scene, there was no fire and no injuries. There were a lot of broken windows on the street," Brussels Fire Brigade spokesperson Walter Derieuw told The Brussels Times on Saturday morning.

Later that evening, a fight reportedly broke out at 01:30 between around ten people, suspected to be rival gangs, on the Rue Theodore Verhaegen. Derieuw confirmed the report but said no injuries or individuals were found at the scene.

The Midi police zone also confirmed a report in SudInfo over a shooting on Rue Gisbert Combaz on Thursday night, with no injuries.

It rounds off a week of violence, which began last Saturday night but so far has not produced any casualties.

Explosions, suspected of being revenge and intimidation attacks between rival groups, were reported on Rue de Metal, Rue de Prague, Rue de Bosnie and now Rue Verhaegen in less than a week.

"For neighbours, this level of violence creates a sense of anxiety. We must all stand up and say ‘enough is enough’", Saint-Gilles Mayor Jean Spinette told The Brussels Times on Thursday. "If not, there will soon be victims."

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